EPL: Man Utd Star Identifies Area He Needs To Do Better

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay has admitted that he needs to improve on his headers and score more goals.

Concise News reports that the Scotland international was among the goals last Sunday as United dispatched city rivals, Manchester City.

“It’s always been part of my game, scoring goals from midfield and obviously making [it into] the box late and scoring from outside the box as well,” McTominay told United’s official website.

“Headers as well, I need to do better with them as well, so obviously there are a lot of things that I need to improve on.

“Obviously goalscoring is something that I take very, very seriously and obviously for myself it’s nice to get a few goals in the last couple of weeks, coming back from injury, but you need to keep scoring as regularly as you can and pushing towards the end of the season for trophies as well.”

The British giants face LASK in the Europa League today and McTominay is expected to feature.