In the English Premier League (EPL), former Manchester United defender, Mikael Silvestre has expressed his belief that the club’s recent progress will have gone a long way to convincing star midfielder Paul Pogba that he should remain at Old Trafford.

Concise News reports that Pogba has consistently been linked away from United. And Silvestre, his compatriot, claims the Red Devils are “moving forward”.

“Whether Paul Pogba stays or goes will remain an unanswered question until the end of the season,” Silvestre told NJ Online Gambling.

“The great dynamic in the team at the moment will have convinced him that Manchester United is the right place to be and they are a club moving forward.

“But there are still a lot of points to play for, so it depends if the form continues and they manage to get Champions League qualification.

“Either way, it will be a massive positive for United if they manage to keep Pogba for next season.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face LASK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday when they will again be without World Cup winner, Pogba due to injury.