Emotional Daddy Freeze Reveals Next Move After Exiting Cool FM

Controversial radio presenter Daddy Freeze has announced that he is leaving Cool FM after working with the radio station for 20 years.

Daddy Freeze, who made the announcement in a video posted on his Instagram page, said he would be moving to another radio station.

But the Convener of the Free Sheepers Movement did not disclose the name of his next work place.

”Hi guys I’m Daddy Freeze convener of the free sheepers movement and leader of free nation in Christ, I greet you and bring good tidings. How are you all doing? Cool FM my beautiful radio station, I have been with them for the better part of 20 years,” he said.

“I joined them when Cool FM was just three years old and the time has come for me to say goodbye. I’m not saying goodbye to radio because radio is still a big part and parcel of me and it’s something I can into my 80s.

“So I would still be on the radio but won’t be on Cool FM. I’m saying goodbye to you guys, don’t make it too emotional. It’s been emotional for me, it’s been one hell of a ride.

“Very high highs and quite a few lows, some lovely moments and some not so lovely moments…I’m going to be moving to another radio station and I’ll keep you guys posted.”