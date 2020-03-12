Coronavirus: Serie A Star Speaks After Being Tested Positive

In the Italian Serie A, Sampdoria frontman Manolo Gabbiadini has reassured people he is “fine” after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Concise News reports that the 28-year-old is the second Serie A player to test positive after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

“I too tested positive for Coronavirus,” wrote Gabbiadini on Twitter.

“I want to thank all those who wrote to me, as I already received so many messages. I want to reassure you that I’m fine, don’t worry.

“Follow the rules, stay at home and it’ll all get sorted out.”

Due to the fact that Gabbiadini played for an hour against Hellas Verona at the weekend, that team will also activate isolation procedures and undergo thorough testing.

Ronaldo self-quarantined in native Portugal

In related news, Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly stay in Portugal after his teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Ronaldo returned to visit his mother and during his stay in Madeira, the 25-year-old defender tested positive and both Juventus and Inter have been put in quarantine after their recent Derby d’Italia.

Serie A has been suspended and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the whole country in lockdown until April 3, a decision made after the government decided to suspend all sport.

Ronaldo was expected to be on the plane back to Italy today, but multiple reports claim that he has decided to self-isolate amid the news about the Bianconeri squad being in quarantine.

Rugani was on the bench against Inter last weekend and didn’t show any symptoms, but the Portuguese star won’t return to Juventus as planned.

Coronavirus has a longer than normal incubation period, which can make it a particularly dangerous virus and one that is easily spread by those who have no symptoms.