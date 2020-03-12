As noble coronavirus keeps spreading across countries around the world, popular America rapper Cardi B appears to be considering Antarctica as her new country of residence.
In an Instagram video of Thursday, Cardi B lamented the effects of the disease on global economy, she asked how long the disease would last, as she expressed her fears.
She said ”Government! Government! I know something is getting real when the stock market getting low. What a white corporate American hates the most is losing their money. Tell me when I need to move to Antarctica”.
”Is Coronavirus going to be just a couple of weeks? I’m scared! Common on now! Let’s stop playing around. I need to know so I can rack up some food. This shit is spreading. Bye!”
