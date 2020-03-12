Buhari’s Intervention Could Have Saved Sanusi From Dethronement

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention could have saved the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido as the Emir of Kano.

He said a committee set up to resolve the dispute between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Sanusi met with Buhari over the matter.

Abubakar in an interview with Voice of America Hausa Service said the committee met the governor and the Emir.

He stated, “We met with the Emir and the governor separately, then we met them together. We tried to mediate. All I can say is that there was a misunderstanding and satan got involved.

“The governor had the yam and the knife in this matter because the emir is under him.

“I can’t say whether or not President Buhari intervened because I was not in Nigeria. But before I left, we went to him with our report and we discussed.

“I cannot say whether he intervened or not but if he intervened, it would be surprising we will be where we are now. But no matter what, if Allah says a thing will happen, there is nothing anybody can do.”

He added that comments of Sanusi on national issues embarrassed the Kano government and the federal government.

He added that manipulations by people, the creation of new emirates, also fuelled the crisis between the two.

Abubakar said the measures taken by the state government threw the emirate council in a dangerous financial situation as it found it difficult to pay salaries.

“As a result of the above development, things became compounded because of manipulation by others which ultimately culminated in the reason for the creation of the new Emirates,” he said.

“The Governor insists that they were created for developmental purposes, while the Emir and sections of the public perceive it as punitive. Many leaders and civil society groups advocate for a return to the status quo.

“As a result of the new measures following the creation of the new Emirates, the Kano Emirate Council is now in a precarious financial situation finding it difficult to even pay salaries.

“Relations between the Governor and the Emir reached the lowest level and it became imminent that the Governor was about to dethrone the Emir.

“The resultant court cases in themselves became offensive to the Kano State Government and the Governor considers them almost as an act of insubordination and wants them stopped.”