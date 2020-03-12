Breast Feeding Hurts So Much, BBNaija’s Bambam Laments

Former BBNaija housemate Bambbam who recently became a mum has said even though breast feeding is essential, it really hurts.

Concise News reports that Bambam and her husband Teddy A announced the arrival of their baby girl Zendaya Folakemi Adebuniyan in the early hours of Thursday, March 5.

In an Instagram post, the reality star shared her experience with breastfeeding, just within a week of being a mother.

“Breast feeding hurts soooooo much I can’t lie!😭 but baby needs all of it. Prioritizing her needs above my pain is one tough school. And we have been doing soo well. Exclusive breastfeeding,’ she wrote.