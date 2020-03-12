Benue: Police Parade Suspected Robbers, Cultists

The Police in Benue on Wednesday paraded 24 suspects for their alleged involvement in armed robbery and cult activities in the state, Concise News reports.

State Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Makurdi, said the arrest was made possible following consistent deployment of personnel to strategic points in the state.

Garba explained that three among the armed robbery suspects paraded were apprehended in the early hours of Sunday at the robbery scene around Ankpa quarters in Makurdi.

The CP noted that about 4:10am, information was received that armed robbers were operating at Ankpa quarters on which basis a team of policemen was deployed to the scene, adding that the robbers on sighting the security operatives opened gun fire on the police vehicle and that led to a gun battle between them and the police.

He added that in the process, three of the suspects were apprehended at the scene. He gave their names as: Gbakorun George, Richard Gbidye and Osu Demesugh, all male of different addresses.

Items reportedly recovered from the three robbery suspects included one cutlass, 27 shells of AK47 rifle, one P-Cap and a motorcycle.

Garba also listed items recovered from the suspected cultists to include, seven arms and 56 ammunition.

Benue Court Sentences Herder To Jail

In related news, a Makurdi Chief Magistrates Court has sentenced a 35-year-old herder, Danladi Damess, of Doka village in Shendam local government area of Plateau State to one-year imprisonment for violating the open grazing prohibition and ranches law of Benue State.

The Prosecuting Police Officer, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on March 9th 2020, the leader of the livestock guards in Gwer West LGA, Otor Emmanuel, and his team while on patrol sighted the herdsman with cows grazing, and they arrested him for contravening section 19(2) of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

When the charge was read to him, the herder pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, sentenced the herder to one-year imprisonment with an option of fine of N500,000 as a first offender.

Ajim warned those who want to engage in livestock business are to ranch their animals or stay away from Benue State, adding that the judiciary has a duty to protect the citizens against the violators of the law prohibiting open grazing.