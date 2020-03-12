Again, Wendy WIlliams Drags Nicki Minaj, Husband

American media mogul, Wendy Williams has against lashed out the union between female rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty.

Concise News learnt that Williams had said that Nicki ought not to have married her Petty who she described as a child molester.

According to the show host, the rapper’s marriage to Petty has spoilt her brand as a top American female rapper.

”A child molester! a registered sex offender, you can never stand a chance in public,” she added.

arecall that Williams during one of her shows in November dug up the past life of Nicki’s husband.

The presenter recalled Minaj’s past, while narrating how Petty served jail term over sex offence.

She said: “I don’t know “I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for— he’s a sex offender. Well, she’s no stranger to that because her brother’s in jail for sex offending,”

Williams added “Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prisonand he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations.”

Meanwhile, petty was recently arrested for failing to register as sex offender.