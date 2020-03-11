You Belong To Real Hell, Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Tells Him

Bob, a brother to Harvey Weinstein said that the American media mogul belongs to real hell and deserves lifetime achievement award for sheer immoralities he performed.

Bob blasted Weinstein during a blistering email exchange which was revealed in court papers on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another.

Bob Weinstein had on Nov. 2, 2017 written “Fuck u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That’s where u belong,”

“I suppose being you, is its own hell, if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ, didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women.”

Bob — who’s two years younger than Harvey — noted that the number of accusers was “up to 82” and called his brother “world class in that area.”

“U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness, for the acts u have perpetrated,” he wrote.

In another email a day earlier, Bob had said “Sure all those 82 women had nothing better to do than have consensual sex with , u, and then out themselves and accuse u for sexual abuse.”

Bob also accused Harvey, 67, of being “delusional” and “surprised that people are angry at you.”

“What did u ever do wrong, except bully and abuse people in your whole life and now say crap like everyone makes mistakes,” Bob wrote.

“U have hurt, so many innocent women, your family, mine, me, your former employee, disgraced the name, Weinstein. The saddest part of all this, is that u will rationalize, minimize and compartmentalize, it all away.”

The emails, apparently written while Harvey was in rehab for sex addiction, are contained in court papers unsealed ahead of his scheduled sentencing Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court. He was convicted last month of raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway”