For the first time in 20 years, the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has joined the ongoing two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Concise News reports that ASUU commenced the warning strike on Monday.

According to the president of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, the move was necessary in order to get the federal government to implement all outstanding issues.

However, the decision of Unilorin’s branch of ASUU to join the strike came as a surprise to many.

Speaking with Channels Television on Wednesday, the Branch Chairman of ASUU, Professor Salihu Ajao, said it was a good move, adding that his members had suffered various discrimination and embarrassment during the twenty years of fighting the national body.

Speaking further, he admonished Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government to address the demands of the union.