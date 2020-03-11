For the first time in 20 years, the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has joined the ongoing two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Concise News reports that ASUU commenced the warning strike on Monday.
According to the president of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, the move was necessary in order to get the federal government to implement all outstanding issues.
However, the decision of Unilorin’s branch of ASUU to join the strike came as a surprise to many.
Speaking with Channels Television on Wednesday, the Branch Chairman of ASUU, Professor Salihu Ajao, said it was a good move, adding that his members had suffered various discrimination and embarrassment during the twenty years of fighting the national body.
Speaking further, he admonished Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government to address the demands of the union.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.