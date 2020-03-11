Why Rumoured Liverpool Target Should Be Careful – Club Legend

Liverpool legend, John Barnes, has advised Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho to stay at the German side for a few more years before moving on to ”bigger clubs”.

Concise News reports that Sancho signed for Dortmund from Manchester City on 31 August 2017 for a fee reported to be in the region of £8 million and was immediately included in the first-team squad. He has since moved on to become one of the best young players on the planet at the moment.

But a man who knows much about the game is telling him he could be a bench-warmer at places like Liverpool.

“If Jadon Sancho is willing to come to Liverpool and not play every week and sit on the bench, then absolutely he should come to Liverpool. But I always tell young players to be careful and play at a high level for four-five years before moving to a bigger club,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“Salah (Mohamed) and Mane (Sadio) have been around for four or five seasons now and have shown their quality and experience, whereas Sancho has been around for 18 months and needs to show that consistency over a three-year period before he costs £100 million to a huge club.

“That doesn’t happen in modern football anymore, nowadays, if you are young and have just one good season, someone is going to spend £80 million-plus on you.

“I would advise Jadon Sancho to develop more and show that level of consistency before he is going to be put under a lot of pressure by being a £100 million player playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the British clubs believed to be interested in the 19-year-old Englishman.