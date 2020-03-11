WHO Provides Fresh Update On Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that the new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic.

Briefing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”

He also said that “we have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.

“The spread and severity of the deadly new coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 4,000, is alarming.

“We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

Ghebreyesus predicted that the number of cases and deaths would grow in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, British health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, just as Arsenal players are in self-isolation as the UK records a total of 382 cases.

Dorries said she had taken all the necessary precautions after finding out and has been self-isolating at home.

Six people have so far died from the virus in the UK.

It is understood that the latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.