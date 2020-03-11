UTME 2020: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Wednesday 11th March

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, March 11, 2020, on Concise News.

Five JAMB Staff, NSCDC Operatives Kidnapped In Kogi Regain Freedom

All the five Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) staffs kidnapped along the Obajana-Kabba road recently have been released, the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed.

Also released were all the five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that were kidnapped around Ajegwu, along the Ayingba. Read more here.

JAMB Says UTME Candidates Can Print Examination Slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has authorised that prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are free to print their examination slips for the Computer Based Test.

The board’s UTME is scheduled to commence nationwide on Saturday, March 14. Read more here.

