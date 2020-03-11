Home » Special Advance Week 36 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

By - 18 mins on March 11, 2020
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane wheels away after his goal at Norwich (Photo Courtesy: Liverpool website)

This is the special advance week 36 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 36 2020.

Week 36 2020 Coupon Pool Information

Sunday games: 7, 9, 11, 47 and 48

EKO: 8 and 21

LKO: 1

Panel: None

Void: 12

Saturday match: None

Week 36 2020 Pool Fixtures, Games

This, below, are the vital week 36 UK football coupon pool information to enable to forecast for your sure draws, results:

WEEK 36 – UK 2019/2020, 14-Mar-2020

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Aston Villa Chelsea LKO
2 Bournemouth Crystal P.
3 Brighton Arsenal
4 Man City Burnley
5 Newcastle Sheff Utd.
6 Norwich Southampton
7 Tottenham Man Utd. Sunday
8 Watford Leicester EKO
9 West Ham Wolves Sunday
10 Blackburn Bristol C.
11 Cardiff Leeds Sunday
12 Fulham Brentford Void
13 Huddersfield Wigan
14 Hull Charlton
15 Luton Preston
16 Middlesboro Swansea
17 Millwall Derby
18 Q.P.R. Barnsley
19 Reading Stoke
20 Sheff Wed. Nott’m For.
21 West Brom Birmingham EKO
22 Blackpool Sunderland
23 Bolton Peterboro
24 Bristol R. Ipswich
25 Burton A. Wycombe
26 Coventry Shrewsbury
27 Doncaster Wimbledon
28 Gillingham Fleetwood
29 Oxford Utd. Milton K.D.
30 Portsmouth Accrington
31 Rotherham Southend
32 Tranmere Lincoln
33 Bradford C. Leyton O.
34 Cambridge U. Cheltenham
35 Colchester Scunthorpe
36 Exeter Salford C.
37 Forest G. Northampton
38 Grimsby Carlisle
39 Macclesfield Walsall
40 Mansfield Crewe
41 Morecambe Plymouth
42 Oldham Swindon
43 Port Vale Crawley
44 Stevenage Newport Co.
45 Hibernian St Johnstone
46 Kilmarnock St Mirren
47 Livingston Hearts Sunday
48 Rangers Celtic Sunday
49 Ross County Hamilton

