Special Advance Week 36 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane wheels away after his goal at Norwich (Photo Courtesy: Liverpool website)
This is the special advance week 36 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.
Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 36 2020.
Week 36 2020 Coupon Pool Information
Sunday games: 7, 9, 11, 47 and 48
EKO: 8 and 21
LKO: 1
Panel: None
Void: 12
Saturday match: None
Week 36 2020 Pool Fixtures, Games
This, below, are the vital week 36 UK football coupon pool information to enable to forecast for your sure draws, results:
|WEEK 36 – UK 2019/2020, 14-Mar-2020
|#
|Past Coupon Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Aston Villa
|
|Chelsea
|
|LKO
|2
|Bournemouth
|
|Crystal P.
|
|
|3
|Brighton
|
|Arsenal
|
|
|4
|Man City
|
|Burnley
|
|
|5
|Newcastle
|
|Sheff Utd.
|
|
|6
|Norwich
|
|Southampton
|
|
|7
|Tottenham
|
|Man Utd.
|
|Sunday
|8
|Watford
|
|Leicester
|
|EKO
|9
|West Ham
|
|Wolves
|
|Sunday
|
|10
|Blackburn
|
|Bristol C.
|
|
|11
|Cardiff
|
|Leeds
|
|Sunday
|12
|Fulham
|
|Brentford
|
|Void
|13
|Huddersfield
|
|Wigan
|
|
|14
|Hull
|
|Charlton
|
|
|15
|Luton
|
|Preston
|
|
|16
|Middlesboro
|
|Swansea
|
|
|17
|Millwall
|
|Derby
|
|
|18
|Q.P.R.
|
|Barnsley
|
|
|19
|Reading
|
|Stoke
|
|
|20
|Sheff Wed.
|
|Nott’m For.
|
|
|21
|West Brom
|
|Birmingham
|
|EKO
|
|22
|Blackpool
|
|Sunderland
|
|
|23
|Bolton
|
|Peterboro
|
|
|24
|Bristol R.
|
|Ipswich
|
|
|25
|Burton A.
|
|Wycombe
|
|
|26
|Coventry
|
|Shrewsbury
|
|
|27
|Doncaster
|
|Wimbledon
|
|
|28
|Gillingham
|
|Fleetwood
|
|
|29
|Oxford Utd.
|
|Milton K.D.
|
|
|30
|Portsmouth
|
|Accrington
|
|
|31
|Rotherham
|
|Southend
|
|
|32
|Tranmere
|
|Lincoln
|
|
|
|33
|Bradford C.
|
|Leyton O.
|
|
|34
|Cambridge U.
|
|Cheltenham
|
|
|35
|Colchester
|
|Scunthorpe
|
|
|36
|Exeter
|
|Salford C.
|
|
|37
|Forest G.
|
|Northampton
|
|
|38
|Grimsby
|
|Carlisle
|
|
|39
|Macclesfield
|
|Walsall
|
|
|40
|Mansfield
|
|Crewe
|
|
|41
|Morecambe
|
|Plymouth
|
|
|42
|Oldham
|
|Swindon
|
|
|43
|Port Vale
|
|Crawley
|
|
|44
|Stevenage
|
|Newport Co.
|
|
|
|45
|Hibernian
|
|St Johnstone
|
|
|46
|Kilmarnock
|
|St Mirren
|
|
|47
|Livingston
|
|Hearts
|
|Sunday
|48
|Rangers
|
|Celtic
|
|Sunday
|49
|Ross County
|
|Hamilton
|
|
