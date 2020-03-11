Sola Sobowale: Why Nigeria Looks Like Dumping Ground

Legendary figure in Nollywood Sola Sobowale is of the opinion that Nigeria looks like a dumping ground and the citizens are fake, Concise News understands.

Sobowale, who addressed social ills spoke during a chat on ‘Rubbin’ Minds’, a programme on Channels TV.

Also condemning some Nigerians who prevent their children from speaking indigenous languages, the actress, known for interpreting movie roles perfectly, said english is for education, to foster better interactions in classrooms.

“Nigeria looks like a country that is a dumping ground. We’re fake. With cars, some countries say they can’t get sweepers to clear their roads (of used cars). Then, they send to Nigeria,” she said while giving her take on social matters.

“When you get to our homes, you’ll see that lots of our children can’t even speak our language. What is happening! English is for Education so we can interact in classrooms.

“But what about our own culture? We need to start making our children know where they come from and speak our languages. English is secondary!”

Sobowale, who jetted her children out of the country for their tertiary education said the move became necessary as a result of subsequent strikes in Nigeria’s institutions.

“I know what education is. I know what my father did. But, along the line when I started having my children, I paid so much money in schools through my nose,” she added.

“But, after this, what university are they going to attend? With a course of three years, they end up doing it for six because of strikes and strikes.

“I can’t spend that kind of money and my children are not where I want them to be in the end. So I decided they were going to leave Nigeria.”