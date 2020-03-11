Sanusi Was Reluctant To Leave Palace, Says Ganduje’s Aide

Spokesperson to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, has claimed that the reason Muhammadu Sanusi was ejected from the palace by security operatives was because of his reluctance to leave after his dethronement.

Ganduje dethroned Sanusi as the Emir of Kano on Monday and later replaced him with Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, on Tuesday, Yakasi said Sanusi could have been treated better.

“He was offered to be handled better, I think they wanted it to be a quiet thing. That is the standard, that is the law. A deposed emir has to leave the state. That is what has happened in the past in situations.

“I don’t know what happened in the palace that caused the delay. The emir wasn’t, at the initial stage, willing to leave the palace. That was why we saw involvement of the security forces. If he had gone willingly, I don’t think we would have seen such reactions from the security personnel,” he said.

Sanusi is said to be currently in Awe, a local government council in Nasarawa state.

He has since instituted a lawsuit against the Kano State Government.