Sanusi Is Great, Intelligent Leader- Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochi joins the plethora of celebrities reacting to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusu II as the emir of Kano state.

Concise News reports that the government of Kano state earlier announced the removal of the monarch over allegations that he had consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

In a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday, Edochie described the deposed emir as an intelligent and great leader.

Stating that he has spent few hours listening to some of Sanusi’s speeches, said he would love to meet him.

“I spent the past 24hrs listening to different speeches made by the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 2. He is indeed a great & very intelligent leader who loves the people and wants the best for them. I wish him well. Sincerely I would love to meet him.

I spent the past 24hrs listening to different speeches made by the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 2.

He is indeed a great & very intelligent leader who loves the people and wants the best for them.

I wish him well.

Sincerely I would love to meet him. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem mocked the former emir in an Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of the former emir and CBN governor, he wrote “Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office!

“It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda.

” Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Goodluck!”