Sanusi Gets Second Appointment Hours After Dethronement

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai on Wednesday, said deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has agreed to serve as the vice chancellor of Kano State University (KASU).

Concise News reports that this comes after El-rufai gave Sanusi a political appointment as the vice chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA).

The appointments are coming barely twpcame barely 72 hours after he was dethroned by government of Kano, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

The news of the second appointment was disclosed by Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to El-Rufai on media and communication.

According to the statement, the governor said Sanusi consented to both appointments.

The statement read “On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education,” the statement read.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“This appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.

“HH Muhammadu Sanusi II replaces the pioneer Chancellor, HH Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who has served in that role since 2005. Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.