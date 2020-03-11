Presidency Speaks On ‘Buhari Instructing Dethronement’ Of Emir Sanusi

The Presidency has denied involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari in the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano.

Spokesman for the Nigerian leader Garba Shehu made this known on Wednesday following insinuations by former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso that Buhari directed the dethronement of the monarch.

Kwankwaso, who appointed Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano in 2014, had dismissed claims that Buhari had intervened in the Kano emirate crisis, saying: “We believe here in Kano that Buhari interferes where he wishes.

“Kano state government officials have been saying they were directed to dethrone Mr Sanusi ll. Buhari instructed them,” he said while speaking with BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

The former governor stated that Buhari “doesn’t interfere where his intervention is needed but interferes on issues he is supposed to be neutral about.”

But in a statement issued by Shehu on Wednesday, the Presidency rubbished the claims, saying such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

“The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates,” the statement read.

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments. It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

“Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.”

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi was subsequently taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, and the military.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.