NYSC Speaks On Coronavirus Outbreak In Ondo Camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo state says it has equipped its orientation camp to prevent any coronavirus outbreak among corps members.

Nigeria had confirmed two cases of the zoonotic disease ever since it broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Grace Akpabio, NYSC’s coordinator in Ondo, on Tuesday, said the scheme is adopting “proactive measures” to prevent any outbreak on camp.

She said the secretariat deployed hand sanitizers, washing basins, and other medical supplies to hostels and other strategic places at the Ikare Akoko orientation camp.

According to her, the move had come in compliance with the health safety measures approved during a pre-orientation workshop held at the directorate headquarters in Abuja.

“I assure prospective corps members posted to Ondo state that we’ve done what’s humanly possible to prevent any outbreak of diseases in our camp,” the state coordinator said.

“We have enough hand gloves and face masks to go round. Some measures put in place are thorough clearing and cleaning of the whole landmass on which the camp is situated.

“We have equally replaced nets of all doors and windows which were torn by previous participants. We do not stop at that, all ceiling fans have been serviced and they are working perfectly well.”

NYSC earlier made headlines after claims spread that it had diverted funds meant for corps members’ February allowance to the ongoing fight against coronavirus in the country.