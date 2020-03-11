Nollywood Actress Says Cheating Is Option If She’s Not Sexually Satisfied

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Juliet Njemanze has stated the importance of sex in her life and how she can go as far as cheating if not well satisfied by her partner.

Njemanze, who spoke with Vanguard, said that sex comes before money in a relationship.

Asked what’s more important in a relationship between love, money and sex, she said:For me, apart from knowing God and all … sex is the next most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely sex before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you.

Surprisingly, the actress said she can’t act sex scenes in movies

Asked about the kind of roles she can’t play, she said: “There are certain characters that I can’t play and there are certain things I can’t do. If the role requires me to be blasphemous or to say something that goes against my faith in God, I won’t take the role. I can’t do sex scenes. I can do romance but not sex. I’m not ‘churchy’ but I’m spiritual. I’m very much in touch with my spiritual side. I love God and I pray and read my Bible. I might not necessarily go to church every Sunday or attend church programmes, but I’m spiritual.