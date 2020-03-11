Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.
1. Prepare For 240 Days Of Rainfall, Lagos Govt Tells Residents
Residents of Lagos has been asked by the state government to be prepared for the rainy season, as the state is expected to witness between 240 to 270 days of rainfall in 2020. Disclosing this during a press briefing on the Year 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Predictions and prevention of flooding in the State on Tuesday, the Commissioner for the Environment, Tunji Bello, added that the maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm.
2. Emir Of Kano: Falana Reacts To Sanusi’s Dethronement, Banishment
A revered Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana says the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and his banishment from the ancient city are illegal. The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.
3. Sanusi Gets New Govt Appointment After Losing Emir Of Kano Throne
The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, appointed the recently-deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA). The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, is chairman of the board, while Sanusi II is Vice-Chairman.
4. Emir Of Kano: Sanusi To Challenge Dethronement In Court
The recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has vowed to challenge his dethronement and banishment in court. In a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Sanusi’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said his client would be suing the Kano state government for infringing on his rights.
5. Nasarawa Govt Relocates Sanusi
The government of Nasarawa State, north-central Nigeria, has resolved to relocate the recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from Loko village to Awe area. It was learned, according to Daily Trust, that the Nasarawa government took the decision because Loko is a very remote area in the state.
6. ASUU Strike: House Of Reps Invites Union Leaders
The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing tw0-week warning strike by members of the union. Concise News understands that the federal lawmakers also invited the Ministers of Labour and Education
7. Coronavirus: Lagos Reveals Identities Of Missing Passengers Aboard Flight With Italian
The Lagos Government has released the names of two men who are currently wanted because they were among the persons who had primary contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case. State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, gave their names as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey (Male); and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq (Male).
8. South South Governors React To Inauguration Of NDDC Advisory Committee
Governors of the South-South region have thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Advisory Committee. Speaking on behalf of the governors, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State also commended the President for granting the request of the governors for a forensic audit of the NDDC.
9. Audu Ogbe Emerges ACF Chairman
The Immediate past Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe, has been elected chairman of the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). A former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, also emerged the Secretary-General of the forum.
10. Leipzig Dump Tottenham Out Of Champions League
RB Leipzig thrashed Tottenham 3-0 on Tuesday, kicking the North Londoners out of the competition and went through 4-0 on aggregate. Spurs kicked off needing at least a goal, but that became three midway through the first half as Marcel Sabitzer scored twice, first with a low effort from range in the 10th minute, and then with a near post header (21), though Hugo Lloris will draw criticism for both.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.