Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.

Residents of Lagos has been asked by the state government to be prepared for the rainy season, as the state is expected to witness between 240 to 270 days of rainfall in 2020. Disclosing this during a press briefing on the Year 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Predictions and prevention of flooding in the State on Tuesday, the Commissioner for the Environment, Tunji Bello, added that the maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm.

A revered Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana says the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and his banishment from the ancient city are illegal. The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, appointed the recently-deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA). The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, is chairman of the board, while Sanusi II is Vice-Chairman.