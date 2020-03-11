Nigeria Pitch Awards 2019: Organisers Reveal Date To Announce Nominees

The Nigeria Pitch Awards 2019 nominees will be revealed on 17 March, 2020, in Lagos, the organisers have announced.

Concise News understands that the annual award ceremony, sanctioned by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), honours Nigeria’s outstanding performers in football

“Voting for the 7th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was done by over 100 Sports Editors spread across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. All votes cast were collated and verified by an independent body before the list of nominees is announced at the press conference,” President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“The voting process for the 7th edition began on 2nd January 2020 and continued to the 23rd February 2020. We are grateful to all our voters across Nigeria who voted to ensure that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to honour Nigeria’s best in football and encourage excellence in sports.”

The first edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held in 2013, with many observers applauding the organisers for sustaining a high standard for measuring individual and team achievements in football in Nigeria.

At the 6th edition in Asaba, Delta state, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa emerged King of the Pitch, while striker Odion Jude Ighalo won the Striker of the Year award largely based on their performances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.