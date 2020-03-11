Nasarawa Governor Meets Buhari Over Sanusi’s Banishment

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa about 10am, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the governor came to see the president over the banishment of recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to the north-central state.

The former Emir was banished to Loko development area of Nasarawa State but was later relocated to Awe Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, Sule might have also visited to brief the President on the latest security situation in his state.

Recall that the former Emir was deposed on Monday by the Kano state government over consistent refusal to abide by instructions given to him.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced Sanusi’s removal in a statement.

The removal is said to be in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the deposed Emir.

Sanusi was accused of obstructing the investigation of the commission. The commission had asked him to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2billion.

Sanusi, however, secured a restriction order from a court to stop the commission from investigating him.