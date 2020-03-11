Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe has tested negative for the coronavirus after the France international fell ill recently.

The Paris Saint-Germain’s 21-year-old forward has not yet trained this week because of a throat problem and was logically tested for the coronavirus as its grip on Europe and sports on the continent tightens.

According to ESPN FC sources, despite the negative test for COVID-19 his recent illness has put his ability to start Wednesday’s crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash with Borussia Dortmund in doubt.

PSG trail the Germans 2-1 from the opening leg and will be playing in front of an empty Parc des Princes because of the decision to proceed with the match behind closed doors.

Mbappe is likely to feature at some point, said the sources, but may well have to make do with a substitute role because of concerns over his ability to start.

To give their team some form of home advantage, PSG’s ultras have announced that they will march towards the Auteuil end of Parc des Princes and generate as much noise as they can from outside the stadium ahead of kick-off.

PSG’s Saturday match away to Strasbourg was postponed because of fears of the spreading coronavirus in the region.

“It was negative for me because we flew to Strasbourg,” said PSG manager Thomas Tuchel. “We were in Strasbourg and we couldn’t play. It was a last test for this game on Wednesday [against Borussia Dortmund] without any problem to adapt to the workload and the intensity of this game [that is coming up].”