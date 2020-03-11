Leipzig Dump Tottenham Out Of Champions League

RB Leipzig thrashed Tottenham 3-0 on Tuesday, kicking the North Londoners out of the competition and went through 4-0 on aggregate.
Spurs kicked off needing at least a goal, but that became three midway through the first half as Marcel Sabitzer scored twice, first with a low effort from range in the 10th minute, and then with a near post header (21), though Hugo Lloris will draw criticism for both.
Spurs barely created a clear-cut chance, as Leipzig eased out the game in second gear, sealing the victory late on through sub Emil Forsberg’s first touch.
The result means Jose Mourinho has not reached the Champions League last eight since 2013/2014 with Chelsea, while many will want to avoid the impressive Leipzig in the quarter-final draw on March 20.
