Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, on Concise News.

British Minister Tests Positive; Arsenal Players At Risk

British health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, just as Arsenal players are in self-isolation as the UK records a total of 382 cases.

Concise News reports that Dorries said she had taken all the necessary precautions after finding out and has been self-isolating at home.

Six people have so far died from the virus in the UK.

CBN Tells Nigerians What To Do To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians to adopt alternative payment methods like electronic transfers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

An official of the World Health Organization (WHO) had recently said the movement of banknotes from hand to hand could increase the chances of spreading coronavirus.

Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe has tested negative for coronavirus after the France international fell ill recently.

The Paris Saint-Germain’s 21-year-old forward has not trained this week because of a throat problem and was logically tested for the coronavirus as its grip on Europe and sports on the continent tightens.

According to ESPN FC sources, despite the negative test for COVID-19 his recent illness has put his ability to start Wednesday’s crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash with Borussia Dortmund in doubt.

NYSC Speaks On Coronavirus Outbreak In Ondo Camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo state says it has equipped its orientation camp to prevent any coronavirus outbreak among corps members.

Nigeria had confirmed two cases of the zoonotic disease since it broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Grace Akpabio, NYSC’s coordinator in Ondo, on Tuesday, said the scheme is adopting “proactive measures” to prevent any outbreak on camp.

Coronavirus Forces Sanders To Cancel Campaign Rally

US Democratic presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders canceled a major rally in Cleveland Ohio Tuesday, the first major campaign event to be called off over fears of the spreading coronavirus.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” the campaign said in a statement.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Barcelona Spokesperson Speaks On Postponing UCL Clash With Napoli

Barcelona communications chief Josep Vives says the club’s UEFA Champions League game against Napoli next week will go ahead as scheduled.

The game is set to be played behind closed doors, and the Blaugrana are not contemplating the idea that their players would not want to participate in the game despite the coronavirus.

“No Barcelona player has asked us not to play,” Vives told COPE and Radio MARCA.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.