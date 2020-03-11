Latest Benue State News Online Today March 11th 2020

Suspected herdsmen on Thursday attacked the Mbanyiar community and chased away the acting District Head of Mbawa in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State from his residence.

The herdsmen, who were alleged to be heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, also reportedly raped some female members of the traditional ruler’s family and destroyed crops stored in the barn.

The acting District Head Tyoor Oliver Chado, who spoke to newsmen, said the herdsmen last week also invaded the area and killed domestic animals including goats, pigs, and chickens and took others away.

He said the herdsmen, numbering about 11, attacked his house around 2 am, but he was able to flee. Read more here.

Benue: Gov. Ortom Charges People To Invest In Agric, ICT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged the people of the state to explore investment opportunities in Agriculture as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to contribute their quota to the economic development of the Food Basket of the Nation.

He made the call on Tuesday at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi during a courtesy visit on him by a delegation from the Benue State Branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led by its Controller, Abba Bulus Ibrahim.

The Governor stated that investment opportunities abound in fishery right from production and the entire agriculture value chain, stressing that cultivation of maize and other cash crops in commercial quantities could also serve as raw materials and provide employment opportunities. Read more here.