LASK vs Man United: Three Red Devils Doubtful For Europa League Clash

Manchester United could be without Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg with LASK at the Linzer Stadion.

Concise News reports that the trio sat out training on Wednesday prior to the Red Devils’ flight to Austria for a match that will be played in an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears.

However, United said the three players could still feature in the continental duel.

The English side go into their game in the southern part of Central Europe in a rich vein of form having recorded seven wins and three draws from their last 10 games in all competitions.