Holders Liverpool Crash Out Of Champions League

There will be no European repeat for Liverpool as the Reds have been eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 tie on Wednesday at Anfield.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain, Liverpool finished regulation of the second leg up 1-0 to force extra time.

Atletico Madrid got two goals from substitute Marcos Llorente in the first period of extra time to advance 4-2 on aggregate and send the reigning champs packing in a stunning result.

The Reds were without superstar goalkeeper Alisson due to a hip injury, and backup Adrian struggled, giving away the first goal with a poor clearance before getting beat too easily on the second.

On the other side, Ateltico goalkeeper Jan Oblak was one of the heroes of the night, making a number of crucial saves to help his team move on.