Herdsmen In Police Net Over Attack On Sergeant

The Police in Bayelsa has confirmed the arrest of two herdsmen for attacking and stabbing a police officer in the State.

It was learnt that the suspects allegedly attacked a Police Seargent, Charles Biweribo along the Flyover area of Azikoro road in the State capital.

The Police Seargent, who is an indigene of Toru-Ebeni community in Bayelsa State, was attacked at his duty post at the uncompleted Tower Five-star hotel area, close to the flyover at Azikoro Road axis of the State capital.

The Police said two suspects, one Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta were arrested and detained for further investigation.

It was gathered that the injured police officer at about 5am on Monday, had noticed some herdsmen with their herds of cow trooping into the Five-Star Hotel premises to graze.

The officer, after drawing the attention of the herdsmen to the fact that the Hotel premises was a “NO-Grazing” area, ordered them to leave the premises but the herdsmen refused.

An eyewitness said that the incident resulted into an open altercation, according to Daily Post.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, two of the herdsmen were arrested and were being interrogated over the incident.

“On 10/03/2020 at about 0700 hours one Dautra Abakara and one Agonto Gimta amongst others, entered the premises of a leading construction company’s yard at the uncompleted Bayelsa Tower Hotel, Azikoro, with cows for grazing,” he said.

“The Policemen on duty and civilian guards asked them to leave the premises, the herders refused to leave. In an attempt to arrest them, one of the herdsmen tried to disarm a policeman, the officer’s cocked rifle exploded and the bullet pierced his right foot,” he added.