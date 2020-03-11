German Int’l Explains Why He Left Serie A Giants

Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder, Emre Can has revealed that he left Juventus in the January transfer window solely because of manager Maurizio Sarri.

Concise News reports that the former Liverpool man had played an integral part in his first season in Turin, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

However, Can’s problems began when Sarri was appointed last summer.

“The main reason I left Juventus was because I wanted to play football again,” Can told German newspaper Kicker.

“Obviously the possibility of participating in the European Championships also had an impact. I want to be part of the German national side.

“Sarri arrived in the summer and hadn’t trained us in the first few weeks because he had pneumonia.

“Then, after the club had refused offers for me and taken me off the market, he called me and with a 20-second phone call announced that I wasn’t on the Champions League list.

“After that call, I was denied any chance. I thought it was unfair and that’s why I decided to move on in January.

“But the decision has nothing to do with the club, nor the fans.”

The 26-year-old joined Dortmund on a permanent deal – only 18 days after moving on loan from Juve.

He has made a good impression since joining Lucien Favre’s side.