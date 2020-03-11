Emir Of Kano: Nelson Mandela’s Widow Reacts To Sanusi’s Dethronement

Graca Machel, widow of late Nelson Mandela, ex-President of South Africa, has expressed sadness over the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Concise News reports that Sanusi was on Monday dethroned over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Machel who is the founder of The Grace Machel Trust, a Pan-Africa advocacy organisation said she was sending a message of solidarity to him to assure him that he is not alone in fight for corruption.

The statement read: “I am deeply saddened to learn of you bring relieved of your official duties as Emir of Kano and held by government authorities,” the statement read.

“I am sending you this message of solidarity in the hopes that it provides you, in some small measure, with reassurance and a degree of comfort that you are not alone in your valiant struggles to confront corruption and the social ills burdening Northern Nigeria.

“Your influential voice as a man, as a traditional leader, and as a religious authority challenging the status quo is sorely needed not only in Nigeria, but throughout Africa.

“Your Highness, we hold you in very high regard and count on your knowledge, expertise, experience and wisdom to continue to lift the continent to higher heights. We proudly count you among the Graca Machel Trust’s International Board of Advisors and stand with you in your courageous efforts to speak truth to power.

“Your convictions are powerful ones that ring loudly in the hearts and minds of all those who value human dignity and equality and the causes you are fighting so steadfastly for cannot be silenced.

“Rest assured that critics of progressive thinking and action find themselves on the wrong side of history. Please remain strong and resilient. We are praying for your safety and your freedom.”

Meanwhile, Sanusi has vowed to challenge his dethronement and banishment in court.

In a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Sanusi’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said his client would be suing the Kano state government for infringing on his rights.

He said the restriction of Sanusi’s movement, detention and dethronement were illegal, unconstitutional and gross violation of his human rights.