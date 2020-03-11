Eldee: No Global Artiste Ever Produced ‘Solid Body Of Work’ Like Fireboy

Nigerian singer Eldee has acknowledged Fireboy’s body of work as his debut album, even though the “Scatter” crooner is a junior colleague.

Concise News reports that Eldee made reference to Fireboy’s album “Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps”which has been getting massive positive reviews since its release.

Also in love with the album, Eldee took to social media to declare that it was rare to find such body of work, even amongst global artistes.

Eldee wrote “I just want to take a moment to appreciate this album once again. Very rare to find such a solid body of work these days, not even from the global greats. Well done.”

The album, barely two months after its release hit more than 100 million streams across all digital platforms.

The “Jealous” singerwho made the announcement on Twitter, had also taken time to express his gratitude to YBNL record label and everyone who partook in the success.

“My debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps’ is almost 2 months old. since then we’ve racked up more than 100 Million streams across all digital platforms! thank you! special thanks to my family, YBNL and every single one that took part in this greatness. keep streaming!” Fireboy tweeted