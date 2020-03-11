Côte d’Ivoire Confirms First Coronavirus Case

The government in Côte d’Ivoire, west Africa, Wednesday confirmed the country’s first case of the coronavirus.

It was learned that a local national who had recently stayed in Italy, the epicenter of the virus in Europe, is the patient.

According to the country’s health ministry, the Ivorian case is a 45-year-old man whose symptoms were detected on Tuesday and who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the man was quickly taken care of in an Abidjan hospital and his clinical status is stable, the ministry said.

It also disclosed that all persons the man had contacted have been identified and authorities were following up.

With reference to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, there are around 20 cases in Sub-Saharan Africa so far.

Apart from Côte d’Ivoire, the other affected African countries are South Africa, Nigeria, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, and Togo.