Coronavirus: British Minister Tests Positive; Arsenal Players At Risk

British health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, just as Arsenal players are in self-isolation as the UK records a total of 382 cases.

Concise News reports that Dorries said she had taken all the necessary precautions after finding out and has been self-isolating at home.

Six people have so far died from the virus in the UK.

It is understood that the latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed as “a precautionary measure” because of coronavirus.

Reports say the match was postponed because a number of Arsenal players are in self-isolation after coming into contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who tested positive for the virus.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.

“The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff – who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match – will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

“We fully understand how disappointing this is for our supporters, in particular those who were travelling to Manchester for tonight’s match. Tickets will be valid for the match when it’s rearranged.

“As a further precautionary measure, whilst we do not believe there was any close contact with any other Arsenal guests or staff in the directors box restaurant, we are contacting them to advise they should follow the relevant advice if there has been any such contact.”