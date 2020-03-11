Coronavirus: Barcelona Spokesperson Speaks On Postponing UCL Clash With Napoli

Amid the fight against the Coronavirus, Barcelona communications chief, Josep Vives says the club’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against Napoli next week will go ahead as scheduled, Concise News reports.

The game is set to be played behind closed doors, and the Blaugrana are not contemplating the idea that their players would not want to participate in the game despite the coronavirus.

“No Barcelona player has asked us not to play,” Vives told COPE and Radio MARCA.

“No club employee has any symptoms, they’re all controlled.

“We’re in a situation with a lot of unknowns. It’s clear that we have to prevent and to protect.

“We put people’s health first and right now we can’t think about anything other than the next 15 days.”

The only personnel allowed into Camp Nou next Wednesday are; Players, coaches and the officiating team, both team’s respective board of directors, technical personnel with responsibilities relating to the match (up to a maximum of 100 people), LaLiga delegates and anti-doping personnel, Police officers, stewards, private security, first aid personnel and firefighters, official photographers and social media managers for both teams and essential production staff for television companies.

Press will only be able to cover the match by watching it on television.