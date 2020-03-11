Coronavirus Affecting Revenues Nigeria Depends On, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the battle against coronavirus in Nigeria is affecting the country’s revenue.

Buhari made this known while addressing workers in the health sector under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly Healthcare Professionals Associations.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, appealed to the workers in the health sector to bear with the government, regarding their demands.

“Your case is certainly receiving attention, but you must bear in mind the condition that the country is in now. Coronavirus is not improving matters. It is affecting what we very much depend on, the petroleum industry and therefore revenue,” the statement read.

“So, please try and help us with your people. Let us be patriotic, let us look at the ways and means of the government and appeal for restraint…We have to emphasize that it is very important we maintain cohesion together, because if we allow sentiments or popularity to overwhelm our reasoning faculties, we will be in trouble and it will be too late for us to adjust, so please bear with us.

“We thank God; God is very sympathetic to us. The three previous rainy seasons were good. We had good foresight in getting fertiliser, making it available and we virtually achieved food security. We made good decisions, and we saved hundreds of millions of dollars on importation of food. If not, we would have been in real trouble.”