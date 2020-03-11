Champions League: Neymar Scores As PSG Dump Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win en route to the Champions League quarter-finals, despite not having their supporters to cheer them.

With Wednesday’s clash at Parc des Princes played behind closed doors amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, PSG overturned a 2-1 opening-leg deficit to progress to the last eight for the first time since 2016.

Thomas Tuchel’s side got started in the 28th minute through Neymar, capping an impressive display with a diving header from point-blank range, before Juan Bernat doubled PSG’s tally.

As Dortmund toiled to claw their way back into proceedings, their frustrations were compounded in the closing stages – Emre Can seeing red for becoming embroiled in an off-field scuffle as Lucien Favre’s side dropped out with a whimper.