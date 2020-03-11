Champions League: Capello Lauds UCL Top Performer

Former England and Russia manager, Fabio Capello has hailed Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic as “a great team player” following his star performance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout match against Valencia on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the Slovenia international scored all the four goals in a 4-3 win at the Mestalla and took his tally to 21 goals across all competitions this term.

Capello, 73, claimed that Ilicic stood out as an individual, and also pointed out that he is at the “top level”.

“Ilicic is a great team player, [he’s] at the top level,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “He has quality and imagination.

“H converted two penalties. I didn’t like the first one, but the second one was done well.

“He is a unique and extraordinary case. The play ahead of the first goal, it seems like he had disc brakes and the other had drum brakes.”

Atalanta are through to a historic quarter-final of the Champions League after winning 8-4 on aggregate against the Spanish side and Capello claimed Italy are “proud” of La Dea.

“Atalanta took advantage of all the opportunities they created tonight,” he added.

“The club deserves this for the spirit they have shown. There are few Italians in the team, but it’s clear that they pick their foreigners well.

“We are proud of this Atalanta.”