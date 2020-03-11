CBN Tells Nigerians What To Do To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians to adopt alternative payment methods like electronic transfers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

An official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently said the movement of banknotes from hand to hand could increase the chances of spreading coronavirus.

CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, gave the advice in an interview with NAN on Tuesday.

He said one of the ways people could contact the disease was by touching a surface or object that had the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose or possibly the eyes.

“In times like this, it is advisable for Nigerians to adopt alternative payment methods such as electronic transfers, internet banking, USSD, etc, to avoid the disease – Covid-19,” he said.

“The naira note is one surface that people touch every day. It will be wise for us to wash hands after handling money, especially if you are eating or touching food.”

According to Okorafor, alternative payment methods are well developed and has immense benefits.

“Its efficiency has minimised liquidity, settlement, systemic credit and operational risks which were inherent in financial transactions,” he explained.

“It is secured, reliable, accessible, prompt and cost-effective to meet all users’ needs. Nigerians should use it.”

The CBN director reiterated the need for Nigerians to handle the naira with care and pride, describing it as a “symbol of our identity and value”.