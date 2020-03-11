Audu Ogbe Emerges ACF Chairman

The Immediate past Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe, has been elected chairman of the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

A former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, also emerged the Secretary-General of the forum.

The names of the new leadership were released yesterday in Kaduna to the General Assembly of the forum by Lt.-Gen. M. I. Wushishi and Malam Bukar Zarma, the Chairman and Secretary of the Leadership Selection Committee.

The names of the two ex-ministers and other members of the forum’s National Working Committee (NWC) were ratified and adopted.

Ambassador Shehu Malami, Senator Fred Orti and Ambassador Ibrahim Mai Sule were elected Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Other members of the NWC are: Senator Ibrahim Ida (Deputy Chairman), Senator Salihu Matori (Vice Chairman), Alhaji Tambari Ahmed (Deputy Secretary General), Alhaji Yakubu Gobir (Assistant Secretary General), Mr Emmanuel Yaweh (Publicity Secretary), Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako (Deputy Publicity Secretary) and Col. Aliyu Audu (Assistant Publicity Secretary).

Other members of NWC are: Alhaji Shuaibu Shehu (Legal Adviser), Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi (Deputy Legal Adviser), Alhaji Mohammed Jibrin (Assistant Legal Adviser), Alhaji Babasule Bisalla (Treasurer), Ms Fati E. Ibrahim (Deputy Treasurer), Alhaji Yusuf Jega (Assistant Treasurer), Alhaji Ibrahim Moriki (Financial Secretary), Chief Kevin Kwapn (Deputy Financial Secretary), Alhaji Ajiya Idris (Assistant Financial Secretary), Hajia Saadatu Abdullahi (Auditor), Alhaji Hassan Yusufu (Deputy Auditor) and Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu (Assistant Auditor).

The forum’s General Assembly which was presided over by the outgone BoT Chairman Adamu Fika was briefed on the postponed celebration of the 20th anniversary of the forum.