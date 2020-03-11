ASUU UNILAG Passes Vote Of No Confidence On Pro-chancellor

The University of Lagos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has passed a vote of no confidence on the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin.
The union made the declaration after a congress held at the University on Wednesday.
This follows the suspension of the university’s 51st convocation as a result of a letter Babalakin wrote to the Minister of Education, claiming the University authorities got no approval from the Council for the programme.
This has prompted the lecturers to declare him a persona non grata.
After the Congress, lecturers and other members of the University Community did a procession round the campus to pass across their message
