Amnesty International Reacts To Sanusi’s Dethronement, Banishment

Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the dethronement and banishment of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Concise News reports.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the group faulted the decision to banish the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after he was dethroned.

“Amnesty International calls on Nigerian authorities to respect the human rights of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; his right to dignity, freedom of expression and freedom of movement,” it said.

According to the group, restricting Sanusi and placing him incommunicado is against his human rights as protected under the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law.

It, therefore, asked the authorities to ensure they respect and protect the fundamental human rights of the former Emir, in accordance with the rule of law.

— Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) March 10, 2020

The former Emir was also banished to Loko development area of Nasarawa State but was later relocated to Awe Local Government Area of the state.

The removal is said to be in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the deposed Emir.

Sanusi was accused of obstructing the investigation of the commission. The commission had asked him to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2billion.

Sanusi, however, secured a restriction order from a court to stop the commission from investigating him.