Why Sanusi Was Forced Out Of Palace- Ganduje’s Aide

Salihu Yakasai, the Special Adviser to Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, has given details of why former emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was forced out of the palace with heavy security.

Concise News reports that Sanusi was dethroned on Monday, by the Kano State Government, accusing the former governor of Central Bank of “outright disregard for the state government and Kano Emirate’s traditional norms”.

Shortly after his dethronement, security operators stormed the palace and took him away.

Speaking with Channels television, Yakasai said the deposed Emir refused to leave the palace even after he was formally informed of his dethronement.

Ganduje’s spokesman said: “They wanted it to be a quiet thing. That is the standard, the law. A deposed emir has to leave the state as it was done in the past but I don’t know what happened in the palace that caused the delay.

“At the initial stage, the emir wasn’t willing to leave the palace and that was why you saw what we saw with the security forces and what have you.

“If he had left willingly, I don’t think you would have seen such a reaction from the security apparatus.

“The situation, though intense, wasn’t for long and as you can see Kano is peaceful.”