Victoria Inyama: Don’t Let Greed, Jealousy, Poverty, Define You

Nollywood actress and mother of three Victoria Inyama has advised her Instagram followers against allowing people define who they are.

According to Inyama people have already been defined through their roots, in the most complicated ways, but shouldn’t let their jobs define them .

“Do not let Anyone Define U. Ladies/ Gentlemen/ Dolls/Guys… Our Roots have already done that in the most Complicated ways

U can change that We are all infinitely complex Beings, We should not be our Jobs/Diagnoses/etc Always define yourself in a Realistic/Expansive way so that we clearly see when others are trying to Define us in their own terms or in relation to what they want us to be.

“Do not conform to that trendy negative name….Bitch..Dawg… How do U feel about the way you appear within the Context of your Life? Are you truly Yourself? Do U feel that U can be U, no matter the Social Situation you’re In? Are you the source of someone’s pain/tears? Hard to define me with the kinda music I love cause I love all sorts including this @olamide. ….. with a bit of saltiness

But in all we do, plsssss let’s be kind to each other….Don’t let greed, jealousy, poverty, define You…All our deeds have consequences.”