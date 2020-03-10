UCL: Tottenham’s Mourinho Makes ‘Strong Vow’ Ahead Leipzig Clash

As the UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has expressed his firm belief that he will win a trophy with his North London side soon.

Concise News reports that Spurs are trailing RB Leipzig one-nil in the UCL round of 16. Finalists in the last campaign, they hope to navigate their way on to the next round of the prestigious competition in Germany on Tuesday.

Mourinho, who joined Spurs in November 2019 until the end of 2022-2023 season told reporters ahead of his side’s with Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena: “I believe Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware.

“I won it at every club and I believe I am going to do it also with Tottenham.

“I am here for three or four months. I took on the team in a very difficult situation and now it is even more difficult with so many problems we’re having but I believe in me, in the players, in the club and I believe that during my contract I am going to help the club to do it.

“It’s not me winning, it’s me helping the club and the players to do it.”

Spurs – who have never won the Champions League or Premier League trophy – are without a win in their past five games.