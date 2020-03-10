Sanusi Gets New Govt Appointment After Losing Emir Of Kano Throne

The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, on Tuesday appointed the recently-deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

Concise News reports that the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, is chairman of the board, while Sanusi II is Vice-Chairman.

“The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal member’s, other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government,” spokesman for Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state said in a statement.

“Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.’’

Other members of the board include Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser and Counsellor and Aisha Dikko, the Attorney General of Kaduna State.

The KADIPA board also includes the Head of Service, Hajiya Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed, Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Idris Nyam, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Fausat Ibikunle and Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Thomas Gyang.

Also on the board are the Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information System (KADGIS), Altine Jibrin, Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, the Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Farida Dankaka and Umma Aboki, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA.

“The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which contains the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State,” the statement added.

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, who ascended the throne of the Emir of Kano in 2014, after the demise of his granduncle, Ado Bayero, fell out with governor Ganduje in 2019.

There are allegations that Ganduje and the former banker are not on good terms because the Emir supported Abba Kabir-Yusuf – the defeated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

After Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got reelected in 2019, he upgraded four emirate councils to first-class level, thereby whittling Emir Sanusi’s status as the only first-class traditional ruler in the state.