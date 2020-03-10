Ronaldinho Expected To Watch Football Tournament In Prison

Brazil football legend, Ronaldinho is expected to attend a futsal tournament holding next week, as he is currently being held in Asuncion prison facility in Paraguay.

Concise News reports that Ronaldinho is in custody, alongside his brother and agent Roberto de Assis Moreira for allegedly presenting a fake passport to enter Paraguay.

According to Brazilian newspaper Extra, the Asuncion prison is hosting a futsal tournament soon.

The indoor tournament will start next Monday, and Ronaldinho, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner is expected to be among the spectators.

“We don’t expect Ronaldinho to participate, but we would like him to attend,” Commissioner Blas Vera told Extra.

The internal competition is usually held every six months and was scheduled long before the World Cup winner was detained.

Meanwhile, Blas Vera, a prison warden revealed that Ronaldinho is adapting quickly to life in jail.

“In broad terms, he is doing very well,” Vera told Reuters.

“I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling.”